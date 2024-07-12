Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's heat wave makes Boulder's Tube to Work Day a popular way to commute

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder's Tube to Work Day very popular this year during the heat wave
Boulder's Tube to Work Day very popular this year during the heat wave 00:44

This year's Tube to Work Day in Boulder was more than just marking an annual tradition, it was a way to stay cool on the way to work during the heat wave hitting Colorado this week. Hundreds of commuters took part on Friday morning with a portion of the ticket sales benefiting Bridge House, an organization providing programs and services to those experiencing homelessness. 

tube-to-work-day-12vo-transfer-frame-403.jpg
Tube to Work Day in Boulder.  CBS

Hundreds of people jumped into the chilly rushing water of Boulder Creek early Friday. They brought their own inner tubes, helmets and life vests to tube Boulder Creek from Eben G. Fine Park to their places of employment.

Many people dress up or create teams to see who will be the first to make it to the office. 

"This is my first year, my friends are doing it and I wanted to show up. I'm expecting cold water but it'll also be fun," said one participant. 

tube-to-work-day-12vo-transfer-frame-63.jpg
Tube to Work Day in Boulder CBS

The tradition began in 2008 as a joke between two friends who wanted to see if they could commute to the office without using fossil fuels. The number of tubers topped 1,000 people in 2018 and 2019 before COVID put the tradition on hold for two years. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.