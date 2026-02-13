Colorado's Golden police search for suspects in sexual assault, attempted sexual assault

Detectives with the Golden Police Department are asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted in two separate incidents, a sexual assault and an attempted sexual assault, that happened last month. Witnesses have completed composite sketches of the suspects believed to be involved.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred during the early afternoon hours of Jan. 18 in the area of U.S. Highway 6 and Ulysses Street, within the Golden Cemetery. Investigators said the victim ran from the suspect to seek help. A witness followed the suspect for several blocks but ultimately lost sight of him. The suspect is believed to be associated with a 2001 Subaru Forester.

The maroon 2001 Subaru Forester is believed to be involved in a sexual assault in the area of U.S. Highway 6 and Ulysses Street, within the Golden Cemetery. Golden Police Department

That suspect has been described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, medium build with dark brown eyes, black or dark brown curly or wavy hair and a groomed beard. The composite sketch was created based on the victim's recollection, according to investigators.

A composite sketch of the suspect in connection to the sexual assault on Jan. 18. Golden Police Department

The second incident, according to police, happened on the morning of Jan. 25 when officers responded to the area of Ford Street and 7th Street after a report that a male had chased a female who was running on the Clear Creek Trail.

The suspect has been described as a Middle Eastern male in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-7, weighing 150-160 pounds with a slender build, dark brown or black curly hair, brown eyes and a faint mustache. There is no known vehicle associated with the suspect. The composite sketch was created based on the victim's recollection, according to investigators.

A composite sketch of the suspect in connection to the attempted exual assault on Jan. 25. Golden Police Department

Anyone with information that may assist in identifying either suspect is asked to contact the Golden Police Department's non-emergency number at 303-980-7300.