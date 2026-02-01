Coloradans ask for more information after city of Golden alerts residents to 2 sexual assaults

After the City of Golden alerted residents to two daytime sexual assaults on social media, Coloradans felt the alert lacked information that could help keep them safe.

The city's Friday tweet comprised two sentences, saying "Golden PD is investigating two daytime sexual assault incidents involving individuals walking alone in isolated areas. Please use extra caution in public spaces and call 911 if you feel unsafe."

Its original Facebook post contained a little more information, saying investigators didn't know if the incidents were related, and no suspect or suspects had been identified, but that both cases were open and under investigation. The Facebook post ended with the following personal safety tips:

Stay aware of your surroundings, especially when walking alone.

Travel with others when possible and let someone know your plans.

Trust your instincts—if something feels off, leave the area.

Avoid distractions such as excessive phone use or wearing headphones at high volume in public spaces.

Use well-lit and populated routes and parking areas.

If you feel unsafe, call 911.

Report suspicious behavior or activity to law enforcement.

As of Sunday morning, over 230 people had commented on the post, many asking for more information about the attacks. The city's Instagram post had another 20 comments, largely of the same tone.

"At least share locations," one commenter wrote.

Another asked, "when did it happen?"

Others asked for a description of the suspect or suspects or any other information that might help keep them safe, with one saying, "no location or even a rough description? I'm on the trail and id love to report if I see something."

The flood of comments prompted an update from the city later in the day. The update reads, in full:

"We recognize and understand the interest in additional details, however this is a sensitive and ongoing investigation and the release of details at this time could hamper that investigation. The locations and settings of the assaults were not close to one another. Our intention with this post is to raise community awareness and share personal safety strategies that may be utilized throughout the area rather than any specific location(s). As the investigation proceeds and it is appropriate to do so, we intend to provide additional information."

As of Sunday, no additional updates were posted on the city's website or social media channels.

In response to a request for comment, Meredith Ritchie, communication director for the city, said on Sunday, "at this time, information is limited as the investigations are still in their early stages. Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed. Our immediate goal is to encourage community members to remain vigilant."