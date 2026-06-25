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Colorado's Eastern Plains hit with more severe weather, damage from hail

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Colorado's Eastern Plains were once again hit by severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday. For the second night in a row, severe storms targeted the northeast corner of the state, hitting Morgan County especially hard. 

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Hail shattered windows in Fort Morgan. CBS

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, several patrol vehicles suffered hail damage. The office said there were no reported injuries among employees. 

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Hail damage to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.  Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The office said that several businesses were also trying to assess damage from the storms,  including hail damage and the aftermath of flooding.  

A confirmed tornado touched down near Fleming in Logan County on Wednesday. Several tornado warnings were posted during a round of severe thunderstorms for Logan County, Morgan County and Washington County in Colorado. More severe weather is possible on Thursday and Friday.

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