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Rain totals across Colorado vary after recent storms, up to more than 5 inches

By
Alex Lehnert
Alex Lehnert
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. You can contact Alex by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Rain totals across Colorado brought more than five inches of rain to some parts of the state. Overnight storms dumped heavy rain in some areas ranging from the foothills to the Eastern Plains. 

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CBS

The highest total was Akron with 5.43 inches. 

Rain Totals:

Akron – 5.43"

Deer Trail (5.2 N) -3.62"

Evergreen - 3.55"

Littleton- 2.12"

Aurora - 1.56"

Golden -1.50"

Parker - 1.15"

Boulder - 1.11" 

Fort Morgan received hail measuring 2.75 inches in diameter in the recent storm, along with hail measuring 3.2 inches in Dailey. 

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Hail damage to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.  Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Jeffco Sheriff posted on X that the storm brought significant rainfall and flooding to some areas as the storm cell remained over the area for approximately two hours. Unofficial estimates indicate about six inches of rain fell during that time, increasing water levels above Evergreen Lake from 12 cubic feet per second to 1200 cfs.   

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A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. CDOT

Rockslides closed both directions of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Thursday.   

There is another risk of severe weather on Thursday and Friday, with the Denver metro area in a slight risk and an increased risk on the Eastern Plains once again. 

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