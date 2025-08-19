Coloradoans concerned that government is not working for them according to Pulse Poll

Colorado Health Foundation launched the Pulse Poll in 2020 as a way to hear from adults all across Colorado on the issues that are impacting them the most. The latest poll was taken between April 19 and May 18, 2025. A bipartisan team of researchers talked with 2,333 Coloradans from across the entire state.

One of the key findings in this year's poll is that concern over government jumped to the top of the list. Respondents feel like government is not going to address or ease their other problems. which includes rising prices.

"This year cost definitely dominates the conversation. The top four issues that Coloradans identified as most serious are all related to cost. 90-percent nearly of Coloradans said that the cost of living is an extremely serious concern, followed closely by the cost of housing, cost of healthcare and homelessness," said Katie Peshek with the Colorado Health Foundation.

2 out of 5 respondents to the survey said they've experienced financial challenges in the last year due to the rising cost of living. Those financial challenges include

Postponing medical care

Postponing dental care

Postponing mental health care

Having their work hours or wages cut back

Skipping meals because they couldn't afford food

Being laid off from their jobs

"Those challenges are definitely not experienced evenly across Coloradans. Some of the groups most impacted by rising costs include the unemployed, people who are renting their homes, and people living on low incomes. So, we see challenges for all in Colorado but certain groups are hit very hard," Peshek explained.

The Colorado Health Foundation makes all the Pulse Poll data publicly available. It's shared with policy makers, community leaders, and media so that anyone can see the data and learn from it.

"One of the stats that sticks out to me is that 70-percent of Coloradans said that they are concerned about their ability to live in Colorado in the future and being able to afford Colorado. That's a stat that sticks out to policy makers. 'How do we make this a state that is not just a place people love to live, but they can afford to live?'" Peshek said.

One of the highlights in the Pulse Poll is that while respondents do not feel like government is going to be effective in improving economic conditions, they do feel empowered that their own volunteer hours at a favorite non-profit organization can make a difference in their community.

