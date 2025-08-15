Colorado YouTuber Basho & Friends releases new educational album for kids

What started out as a small venture has grown into 175,000 YouTube subscribers for a content creator in Colorado. He's teaching kids new words and different languages.

Basho Mosko of Basho & Friends CBS

Boulder native Basho Mosko has been making fun educational music for kids for over a decade.

"I was teaching a mommy and me kind of Spanish course, and they didn't have good materials," Mosko said. "And I was like, 'I can help you make materials.' So I started writing songs that taught languages and put them on YouTube."

In the YouTube world, he's known as Basho and Friends. Mosko is completely self-taught and does most of his work right here in Colorado.

"I'll do a lot of the scratch tracks here. I'll lay stuff out. I'll punch some stuff out and sort of set a framework for it. And then my producer lives in Brass Valley, California," Mosko explained.

Mosko's content has garnered more than 100 million views across platforms, and, while his songs are pretty catchy, Basho and Friends remains a passion project.

"This isn't my full-time job," Mosko said. "I have a job at Google doing a broadcast production."

Making a difference in a kids' lives, including his own, is what keeps Mosko going.

"I had a couple of parents actually emailed me saying that their kids were non-verbal, or they were working with disabilities, and singing my songs was one of the first ways that they started producing language," Mosko shared.

Now, the popular YouTuber for kids is dropping a new album with new meaning. It's called "A Way to Be," and it was released Friday on Spotify, YouTube and other platforms where music lives.

"With this album, it was going to be another one of those 20 things you need to learn before kids start kindergarten," Mosko said. "But it kind of evolved into something more personal about 20 things that make you a good person. You know that kids around the world universally can learn about and perfect in order to be positive contributors to the world."