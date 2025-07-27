Colorado's Woodward Barn terrain park lets skiers, riders train all summer long

A Colorado terrain park is keeping skiers and riders who "send it" flying through the summer. Part trampoline park, part skate park, part ski jump, the Woodward Barn at Copper offers opportunities for skaters, skiers and riders of all ages to hone their craft without relying on snow.

CBS

Impressive youngsters like Rhys Miller can be found there casually spinning and flipping their way around the barn, either on trampolines or actual ramps, riding what's called a "rollerboard," preparing for winter.

"I've been working on under flips, sevens, backside, front side, and some switch flips," Rhys explained. "If it's one of the bigger tricks, I do get a little bit nervous, but on smaller tricks, I think I got it."

Aside from building a list of tricks you might see in the XGames, Woodward Barn helps those young and old build up confidence, without the costly injuries that can come on the slopes if you hit a jump wrong, land on your head, or end up straddling a rail you were hoping to grind.

USA Freeski and Snowboard Association 2024 National Championships Rhys Miller

Rhys, who took second place in the grommet boys halfpipe competition at the United States of America Freeski and Snowboard Association 2024 National Championships, knows from experience. He's getting back into his sport after breaking his leg recently. Now he's back in the barn, doing what he loves without fear.

"You just do it," Rhys said to CBS Colorado, after being asked how he musters the courage to throw a big trick. He's now looking forward to his winter season, where he'll have even more tricks to take to the park.

The Woodward Barn opened its doors in February 2009 with a 19,400-square-foot facility initially designed with Snowflex, a synthetic surface that mimicked the feel of snow. You might have seen other facilities with similar set-ups! Then in 2014, the Snowflex was replaced with Skatelite, a durable and smooth material commonly used in skateparks.

Rollerboard at Woodward Barn CBS

This transition was accompanied by the introduction of specialized wheeled skis and snowboards with wheels embedded into the board itself, instead of sitting on top like a skateboard. This allows for a different, yet highly effective, training experience.