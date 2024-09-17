There's still a lot we don't know about ovarian cancer, says Colorado doctor

A lab in Denver, Colorado is transforming the way women learn if they have ovarian cancer. Researchers are feeling optimistic about a drug that is commonly used to treat congestive heart failure as an effective therapy for a rare and aggressive form of endometrial cancer, according to a study out of the University of Alberta. But sadly there is no prevention for gynecologic cancers.

As the need to draw awareness to cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancer becomes more evident, September has been established as Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month.

Ovarian and endometrial cancers are both fairly common. The National Cancer Institute expects more than 100,000 women to be diagnosed this year. And if a family member has cancer, you're more likely to get it.

Dr. Susan Read, a gynecologic oncologist at Sky Ridge Medical Center. CBS

"One cause for both endometrial and ovarian cancer is a genetic predisposition," says Dr. Susan Read, a gynecologic oncologist at Sky Ridge Medical Center. "All patients with ovarian cancer always screen for a genetic cause. If there [are] any family members that need additional screening, or if the patient is also predisposed to other cancers, we can get them on that track to try and prevent other cancers."

Genetic causes aside, Read says maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help ward off endometrial cancer, "They also tend to come about because of excess estrogen exposure. That means that patients who are obese, patients who have insulin resistance, are also at increased risk."

Managing a healthy body weight and body fat percentage is key, she adds.

A pap smear test won't screen for cancers other than cervical, Read said. That's why symptoms of gynecologic cancers are usually diagnosed in later stages.

"For ovarian cancer, there's not too much that we know about that can provide prevention," she says.

For some women, early detection can bring about other complications.

"For patients that do have an early onset of these cancers, sometimes they do require surgery that unfortunately takes away their fertility. We also know that there is some link between infertility and some of these cancers, but it's a multi-factorial issue. And we're not exactly sure at this time what all of those links are," says Read.

