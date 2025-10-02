Colorado woman charged, accused of stabbing her mother to death in Westminster

A Colorado woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of her mother in Westminster. According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Sarah Riste appeared in court on Thursday morning on a first-degree murder charge.

Sarah Riste Westminster Police

Prosecutors claim that Riste, 37, stabbed her mother to death inside a home along 92nd Place in Westminster on Sept. 28.

The 3300 block of 92nd Place in Westminster. CBS

Investigators have not revealed what led to the stabbing. They did confirm that a child in the home at the time of Riste's arrest was turned over to child protective services.