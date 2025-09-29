Suspect arrested in Colorado after woman found dead inside Westminster home

A Colorado woman was arrested in connection with a homicide in Westminster on Sunday. According to the Westminster Police Department, Sarah Riste was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers said they were called to a residence just before 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of 92nd Place after a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased adult female inside the home with visible signs of trauma.

The 3300 block of 92nd Place in Westminster. CBS

Investigators said officers contacted an adult female, later identified as Riste, 37, and a child who were also at the residence. After further investigation, officers said they determined Riste was the suspect. She was taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators said the child was turned over to child protective services.

The victim's identity has not been released.