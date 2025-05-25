Colorado woman runs 189 miles to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis

While a lot of people are relaxing on Memorial Day weekend, one Colorado woman is spending her week raising awareness about Multiple Sclerosis by running further than some people will run in their lives.

Megan Gage is thankful for every step she takes, and this week she will be taking a lot of them.

"I've trained for a long time, and I'm excited that it's finally here," said Gage. "The goal is to save some of the energy by giving less than I'm capable of, so that over the course of a week, I have gas left in the tank."

The Castle Rock woman is running 189 miles from Denver's Sloan Lake to the Colorado-Nebraska state line. By 6 am on Sunday, she already had four under her belt, and she says she feels good.

"Last night I felt calm. The night before that, I was a mess," said Gage.

She is on this journey to raise money for and awareness about multiple sclerosis and multiple sclerosis research. A cause that is important to her because five years ago she was diagnosed with the disease.

"My future turned gray where it's like all the color is instantly sucked out," said Gage.

Initially, she was frightened because the autoimmune disease had the potential to strip her of all her movement and lead to her eventual death. But after running a half marathon shortly after diagnosis, she decided to take her health into her own hands as much as possible.

Megan Gage sits in a hospital bed after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Megan Gage

She started running and eventually joined Team MS Run the US on their annual run across the United States. This week, she is running her leg of the cross-country effort.

She's been training for months now, but even that hasn't been without challenges. Just a few weeks ago, she came down with COVID, which is a little more difficult for her.

"One of the main treatments for MS compromises your immune system and when you don't have any B-cells, it makes it much harder to fight off basic things like COVID," said Gage. "But I missed one run in seven months. So, I think that I showed up enough that I think I'm going to be okay."

She is making her way to Wray, Colorado to prove to herself and her community that with the right attitude and support, you can overcome anything.

Megan Gage celebrates finishing a race. The Colorado woman is now running 189 miles to raise money and awareness about multiple sclerosis. Megan Gage

"My people have shown up. They've donated. They've supported, you know, bracelets and bumblebees and just little mementos to know that I have my people with me. It's meant everything," said Gage.

She'll finish her leg in seven days, and she's hoping to reach her 15,000 fundraising goal by then.