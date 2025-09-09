Watch CBS News
Colorado woman found dead inside home, police ask public for help with investigation

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Lone Tree police investigate after woman found dead inside home
A Colorado woman was found dead inside a home in Lone Tree and now police are asking for help solving the homicide case. Police officers were called to a welfare check at 10400 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree just before noon on Sept. 4. 

kathleen-mayo-lone-tree-police-2.jpg
Kathleen Mayo Lone Tree Police Department

When officers arrived, they found Kathleen Mayo, 57, deceased inside the home. 

Investigators said Mayo drove for Uber/Lyft part-time. They are investigating this case as a homicide. 

kathleen-mayo-lone-tree-police-1.jpg
Kathleen Mayo Lone Tree Police Department

The Lone Tree Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 720-509-1160.

