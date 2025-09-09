Colorado woman found dead inside home, police ask public for help with investigation
A Colorado woman was found dead inside a home in Lone Tree and now police are asking for help solving the homicide case. Police officers were called to a welfare check at 10400 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree just before noon on Sept. 4.
When officers arrived, they found Kathleen Mayo, 57, deceased inside the home.
Investigators said Mayo drove for Uber/Lyft part-time. They are investigating this case as a homicide.
The Lone Tree Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 720-509-1160.