Colorado woman dies when catamaran sinks in Bahamas

A woman from Colorado has died while vacationing in the Bahamas. The Royal Bahamas Police Force says the 74-year-old from Broomfield was on a catamaran when it sank while it was heading to an island. The boat had more than 100 people on it and the woman was the only person who died.

So far it's not clear exactly what caused the woman's death. She was found unresponsive as people helped pull the passengers and crew members from the water. They said she was given CPR and then taken to a dock where she was declared dead.

The Associated Press reports that the statement from the police indicates the people on the boat had life jackets.

Police said the double-deck catamaran began taking on water after departing Paradise Island with a group of tourists headed to Blue Lagoon Island, a popular destination located just northeast of the capital of Nassau.

A video posted on social media showed some passengers yelling as the catamaran began listing on its right side, prompting tourists to slowly start jumping into the water as they swam toward nearby boats.

The woman was on a five day vacation, according to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.