Winter essentials for Colorado drivers' emergency kits and what to do if stranded

As snow continues to fall throughout Colorado, it's continued to snarl traffic and create icy road conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation offers helpful suggestions for essential items to bring with you on the road this winter.

Must have items include:

A sturdy scraper, snow brush, and snow shovel to clear snow

A flashlight with extra batteries or a crank-powered flashlight

A blanket or sleeping bag

A gallon jug of water

A first aid kit and essential medications

Tire chains and a tow strap

Jumper cables

Flares or reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists

A battery or crank-powered radio to listen to emergency broadcasts

Depending on where they are, it's possible drivers may have to wait a while before help arrives. Other items that can help drivers who are stranded for longer periods include:

An extra set of clothes, including a coat, hat, mittens, and boots

Chemical hand warmers

Non-perishable snacks like granola bars

Non-clumping kitty litter or sand to help tires regain traction

A deck of cards or board game for entertainment

No matter how short a trip is, it's possible to get stuck. If drivers become stranded, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it's important to stay in the car. The National Weather Service warned, "If you leave your vehicle, you will become disoriented quickly in wind-driven snow and cold."

They also suggest attaching bright objects on the antennae or windows and keeping the interior dome light on to help others see the vehicle.

One danger stranded drivers can encounter is carbon monoxide poisoning. The highway administration said drivers should check their exhaust pipes to be sure they are clear of snow. They also suggest drivers run the car sporadically, only long enough to stay warm. Running a car in an enclosed space can put drivers at risk. The NWS suggests running the motor for around 10 minutes per hour and opening the window a little to allow fresh air into the vehicle.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared what symptoms are important to look out for.

"The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as "flu-like," explained the CDC. "If you breathe in a lot of CO, it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms."

Once the snow stops, the NWS suggests that drivers raise the hood of the vehicle to indicate they need help.