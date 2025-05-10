Eastbound I-70 closed between Colorado towns of Frisco and Silverthorne due to wildfire

A wildfire burning between Frisco and Silverthorne prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close eastbound I-70 Saturday evening.

Authorities said the road is closed between Exit 201 and Exit 205 from Mile Point 201 to Mile Point 203 due to low visibility from the smoke.

Traffic camera on I-70 at Mile Point 202 Colorado Department of Transportation

In a Facebook post, Summit Fire and EMS said they're aware of the situation. "Yes, that's a wildfire in the willows next to Whole Foods. Firefighters are on scene, with more en route. Please do not call 9-1-1 for this. Details to come."

Summit Fire and EMS said the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m. no evacuations have been ordered. Summit Fire and EMS said Red,White and Blue Fire are also on the scene trying to contain the wildfire.

CDOT warned travelers to expect delays in the area while crews work to bring the fire under control.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.