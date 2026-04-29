Colorado town hosts "Pothole Palooza" to smooth out rough roads

The rollercoaster weather Colorado can bring is really bad for the pavement on our roads. The City of Westminster is hosting a Pothole Palooza event to fill these potholes around the city.

City crews have filled up 1,500 potholes over the last two days across Westminster. The city filled more than 2,200 potholes last year. They are expecting to fill the same amount this year.

A pothole in Westminster. CBS

Crews say that with every pothole, they start by sweeping out the pothole. They get the debris out, fill it with asphalt and then pack it up. Crews say each pothole takes about a minute to fill.

"Big potholes are a little more technical than the little potholes," said Jack Johnson, Westminster City Councilmember. "This is when they have to sweep out all of the ground, but the process is all the same. Sometimes, they will use a compactor. Other times, they can just drive the truck right over top of it."

Those residents in Westminster who want to take part in Pothole Palooza are asked to report it online by 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

CBS

Each resident who submits a pothole report will be entered to win a raffle. The winner gets a personalized street sign that is produced in-house by their sign shop to celebrate their contribution to bettering the roads.