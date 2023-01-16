Colorado Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday night
DENVER(CBS)- We have a series of storms pushing across the nation from now thru next weekend. The first still has a little snow to drop overnight in the mountains with a little rain snow mix for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.
There are still Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains Sunday night thru early Monday.
The amounts will be very light for the Denver metro with the chance of around a half inch to an inch over some of the southern suburbs that could make things a little slick for Monday morning.
The storm system will move out for MLK Monday with clear to partly cloudy skies developing. Highs for eastern Colorado will be in the 40s and 50s with a break from stormy weather.
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted Tuesday night into Wednesday for a bigger storm heading our way.
The Tuesday night storm should be in a perfect position for an uplsope storm to develop into Wednesday. Just enough to bring in significant snow to the northeastern Colorado including the Denver metro area and the I-25 urban corridor.
There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday afternoon for the potential for 5 to 10 inches of snow!
The storm should quickly move out Thursday but, there will be another chance of snow on Friday.
for more features.