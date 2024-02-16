Colorado Weather: Winter Weather Advisory thru Saturday AM

The combination of a cold Arctic surge and moisture driven jet stream from the west is bringing in a bout with slick roads over the Front Range and eastern plains for Friday night into Saturday morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been posted for the chilly change.

Cold air blasted into the eastern plains during the Friday afternoon drive dropping a layer of freezing drizzle and fog before snow began burying northern Colorado with snow.

Snow will continue through the overnight hours ending by early Saturday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver metro area and Front Range for 2 to 6 inches of snow on average. There may be a few convective bands that could drop isolated areas of snow that may add up to just over 6 inches.

Many mountain locations will continue to see snow through Friday night. With most accumulations ending by Saturday morning. There are Winter Weather Advisories posted for more snow through 5am Saturday.