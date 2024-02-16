Colorado Weather: Winter Weather Advisory thru Saturday AM
The combination of a cold Arctic surge and moisture driven jet stream from the west is bringing in a bout with slick roads over the Front Range and eastern plains for Friday night into Saturday morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been posted for the chilly change.
Cold air blasted into the eastern plains during the Friday afternoon drive dropping a layer of freezing drizzle and fog before snow began burying northern Colorado with snow.
Snow will continue through the overnight hours ending by early Saturday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver metro area and Front Range for 2 to 6 inches of snow on average. There may be a few convective bands that could drop isolated areas of snow that may add up to just over 6 inches.
Many mountain locations will continue to see snow through Friday night. With most accumulations ending by Saturday morning. There are Winter Weather Advisories posted for more snow through 5am Saturday.
for more features.