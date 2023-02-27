Colorado Weather: Wind stays with the Front Range for Monday

Winds have been the big story of the weekend. Wind will stay strong in the foothills thru 6am. With the High Wind Warning in place. With a few higher gusts still possibly reaching 75 mph.

Wind will still be cranking up on Monday morning. They should start to decrease later in the day.

The warming Chinook winds will again help to warm temperatures over the Denver metro area and most of eastern Colorado. Highs will be cooler than the 60s of Sunday but, still above normal for this time of year.

There will be some snowfall in the mountains on Sunday. There are Winter Weather Advisories in place over the Park Range near Steamboat.

Next chance for snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday for Denver and our surrounding suburbs at this point it look like maybe 1 to 3 inches around the metro area.

