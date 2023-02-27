Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Wind stays with the Front Range for Monday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Windy and Warm east with wind and some snow mountains
Windy and Warm east with wind and some snow mountains 03:04

Winds have been the big story of the weekend. Wind will stay strong in the foothills thru 6am. With the High Wind Warning in place. With a few higher gusts still possibly reaching 75 mph.

high-wind-warning.png
Credit: CBS4

Wind will still be cranking up on Monday morning. They should start to decrease later in the day.

The warming Chinook winds will again help to warm temperatures over the Denver metro area and most of eastern Colorado. Highs will be cooler than the 60s of Sunday but, still above normal for this time of year.

metro-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be some snowfall in the mountains on Sunday. There are Winter Weather Advisories in place over the Park Range near Steamboat.

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

Next chance for snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday for Denver and our surrounding suburbs at this point it look like maybe 1 to 3 inches around the metro area.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.