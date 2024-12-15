Wind gusts of up to 75 mph expected in Colorado's foothills and mountains

On Sunday a High Wind Warning is in place from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. across the Front Range, with wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour possible in the foothills and mountains. Gusty winds will also occur over the plains with gusts from 35 to 45 mph near the Wyoming border.

With the windy, dry and warm conditions there is elevated fire conditions over the plains.

Light snow showers will continue mainly north of Interstate 70 with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible before the snow comes to an end tonight. Temperatures will remain above average in the mid-50s, but the breezy conditions will make it feel cooler. In the metro area, wind gusts will range between 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Monday will be just a little cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. There's a chance for light mountain snow Tuesday into Wednesday, but conditions are expected to stay dry in the Front Range through the end of the work week. By Thursday, daytime high temperatures will be close to 60 degrees, well above the normal high of 43 degrees.