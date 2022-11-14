Colorado Weather: Week-long Chilly Change Starts Monday

DENVER(CBS)- We have two systems that are zeroing in on Colorado. On the big map we have a cut-off low moving into New Mexico and the first of two blasts of cold Canadian air pushing south into the state.

As a result, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the change in the temperature profile that will last for several days.

The Canadian cold front will effect most of northern Colorado while the New Mexico low will bring in more snow over the southern stretches of the state.

The cold wave will not have much snow along with it so just count on a few flurries in the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Even the mountains will only pick up a few inches of snow with the change.

The bigger effect will be the stretch of temperatures much below normal for this time of year. Most of the state will start the week with 30s to low 40s across most areas of the region.

The only area with a Winter Weather Advisory for snow is in southern and southeastern Colorado. Thru 11am on Monday. With 3 to 6 inches expected from the San Luis Valley over into Walsenburg and Trinidad. With 1 to 3 inches for the southeastern plains.

Another surge of Arctic air is expected to push in Thursday night into Friday with Denver's high only expected to be in the 20s by then.