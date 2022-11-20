Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Warming trend thru mid-week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Warming trend working its way into the weekend
Warming trend working its way into the weekend 03:12

DENVER(CBS)-  On the big weather map we are monitoring a warming ridge of high pressure that will be working its way into the Rockies for the last few days of the month. 

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

This ridge is slowly eroding the cold pool of air brought in by Friday's Arctic Blast. 

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures on Saturday warmed many areas above freezing helping to melt a lot of the snow that fell over the Front Range.

co-observed-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

As the warming trend ramps up temperatures for both Sunday and Monday will warm back into the 50s over the eastern plains with mostly 30s and 40s holding on in the mountains and west.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

The ridge will break down on Wednesday night as a cold front swoop thru with a cooling trough. 

day-22.png
Credit: CBS4

This change will bring a few inches of snow in the mountains along with trace amounts possible in the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

day-5.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First published on November 19, 2022 / 6:19 PM

