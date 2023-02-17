More mountain snow on the way for one of Colorado's busiest ski weekends of the season

High pressure building over Colorado on Friday will bring warmer weather to Denver and the Front Range. The Presidents' Day weekend will stay relatively mild and dry for the metro area while the mountains get snow and wind again starting Sunday.

High temperatures will reach into at least the lower 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Friday. It will stay noticeably cooler on the Eastern Plains and even more so on the Western Slope where Grand Junction will be stuck in the 20. Sunshine will be found statewide with no chance for snow anywhere in Colorado.

CBS

Saturday will feature high cloudiness that will make the sky appear more white than blue. Otherwise not many change are expected with more dry weather across the state. The Western Slope and Eastern Plains should be a bit warmer on Saturday compared to Friday.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a weather system moving into the northern mountains will bring snow back to most ski areas along and north of Highway 50. The Steamboat area will probably get the most snow in the state with 6-12 inches over Rabbit Ears Pass Sunday through Monday. Farther south, the I-70 mountain corridor will likely get 3-6 inches over the two days.

CBS

Meanwhile the Denver metro area and all lower elevations east of the mountains will stay dry through at least Tuesday morning next week. A powerful cold front will bring much colder weather to the the Front Range starting Wednesday and it seems likely that front will bring snow as well.