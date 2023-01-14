Colorado Weather: Warm weekend start with Sunday snow

DENVER(CBS)- We have a half an half holiday weekend coming our way. With a high clouds and a high pressure ridge starting off the weekend with mild temps for most and more clouds than sunshine.

Credit: CBS4

At the same time we are watching another Pacific storm system brewing of the coast of California. This system will push across the Rockies on Sunday bringing in snow to the the mountains starting on Saturday night.

Credit: CBS4

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for some of the mountains in the southwest where 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall.

Credit: CBS4

At this point it looks like we could see 4 to 8 in some of the northwest and central mountains with 3 to 6 for some of the mountains of the Front Range.

Credit: CBS4

There will be a chance for rain developing for Denver and northeastern Colorado on Sunday afternoon between 2pm and 5pm. After that a rain snow mix may develop from the Mile High City out over the plains. There could be some minor accumulations in the Denver metro area of around an inch or so before Monday morning when everything begins to clear out.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Right now it looks like a partly cloudy and chilly morning in Downtown Denver on Monday for the 9:30 am Martin Luther King Day Marade. Temps will most likely be in the 30s.