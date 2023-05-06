Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: Warm weather expected through the weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Staying in the 70s this weekend
Denver weather: Staying in the 70s this weekend 02:44

We will have plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend! Daytime high temperatures will make their way into the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High fire danger is the main concern in southeast Colorado where a Red Flag Warning is in place through 8 pm tonight. Remember you want to avoid anything that could cause a spark. We could see wind gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour with humidity under 10 percent. 

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

Sunday we will see increasing clouds in the afternoon and a chance for isolated showers in both the Denver metro area and the mountains. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

The 70s will stick around as we start the work week and by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be close to 80 degrees. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.