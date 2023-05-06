Colorado weather: Warm weather expected through the weekend

We will have plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend! Daytime high temperatures will make their way into the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

High fire danger is the main concern in southeast Colorado where a Red Flag Warning is in place through 8 pm tonight. Remember you want to avoid anything that could cause a spark. We could see wind gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour with humidity under 10 percent.

Sunday we will see increasing clouds in the afternoon and a chance for isolated showers in both the Denver metro area and the mountains.

The 70s will stick around as we start the work week and by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be close to 80 degrees.

