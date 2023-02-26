Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Warm temps with high winds to finish the day

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Warm, windy with a late day sprinkle
Warm, windy with a late day sprinkle 03:05

Colorado has a lot going on for Sunday. Westerly winds will warm the eastern plains along with a California low swinging south of the state that will bring in mountain snow and ramp up the winds over the Front Range.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the eastern half of our state will be unseasonable warm by early afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 60s. Mountains will be mostly 40s.

metro-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a High Wind Watch for the northern Front Range Foothill areas Sunday afternoon thru Monday. Some wind gusts may reach 70 to 80 mph.

high-wind-watch.png
Credit: CBS4

In Denver the strongest winds Sunday afternoon and evening may approach gusts up to 35 mph. Along with a few passing sprinkles of rain in the late afternoon-early evening Sunday.

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There will also be snow in the mountains with the Sunday system. The heaviest will be in the Park Range around Steamboat where 6 to 12 inches may fall. 

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in those areas.

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 10:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.