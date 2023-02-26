Colorado Weather: Warm temps with high winds to finish the day
Colorado has a lot going on for Sunday. Westerly winds will warm the eastern plains along with a California low swinging south of the state that will bring in mountain snow and ramp up the winds over the Front Range.
Temperatures across the eastern half of our state will be unseasonable warm by early afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 60s. Mountains will be mostly 40s.
There is a High Wind Watch for the northern Front Range Foothill areas Sunday afternoon thru Monday. Some wind gusts may reach 70 to 80 mph.
In Denver the strongest winds Sunday afternoon and evening may approach gusts up to 35 mph. Along with a few passing sprinkles of rain in the late afternoon-early evening Sunday.
There will also be snow in the mountains with the Sunday system. The heaviest will be in the Park Range around Steamboat where 6 to 12 inches may fall.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in those areas.
for more features.