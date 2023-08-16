A sizzling ridge of pressure pushes Denver just shy of record

Super hot Wednesday a few degrees shy of the record high in Denver

Get ready for a super warm Wednesday in Colorado! A strong ridge of high pressure is locked over the southern Rockies and Southwest, creating a late summer heat wave that will have many in the 90s and 100s going into the second half of August.

The record high for Wednesday in Denver is 100 degrees, set in 2002. With a forecast high of 97 we will be just a few degrees shy.

Across the region temps will be in the 90s with Greeley getting close to 100.

The statewide high temperature tally will have triple digits in the southeast and northeast areas of Colorado.

Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar and Julesburg should make it to at least 100 degrees.

The hot temperatures will be sticking around for the rest of the week with slightly less hot temps starting Thursday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday may deliver a few more late-day showers that may help to cool things off.