Watch CBS News
Local News

A sizzling ridge of pressure pushes Denver just shy of record

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Super hot Wednesday a few degrees shy of the record high in Denver
Super hot Wednesday a few degrees shy of the record high in Denver 02:18

Get ready for a super warm Wednesday in Colorado! A strong ridge of high pressure is locked over the southern Rockies and Southwest, creating a late summer heat wave that will have many in the 90s and 100s going into the second half of August.

The record high for Wednesday in Denver is 100 degrees, set in 2002. With a forecast high of 97 we will be just a few degrees shy.

Across the region temps will be in the 90s with Greeley getting close to 100.

The statewide high temperature tally will have triple digits in the southeast and northeast areas of Colorado.

Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar and Julesburg should make it to at least 100 degrees.

The hot temperatures will be sticking around for the rest of the week with slightly less hot temps starting Thursday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday may deliver a few more late-day showers that may help to cool things off.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.