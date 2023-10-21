Colorado Weather: Three more warm days, then a fast reminder we are a month into fall

After record breaking heat in the 80s on Friday, the Front Range will reach the 70s this weekend. But the end of this heat wave is in sight.

Denver's official high temperature on Friday was 86 degrees. That easily broke the previous record of 83 degrees from October 20, 1950.

Saturday and Sunday won't be quite as warm, but high temperatures will stay at least 15 degrees above normal for late October. Even mountain towns like Leadville at 10,158 feet will reach the mid 60s Saturday afternoon which is quite warm for this time of year.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with mid and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear over Mile High during the Broncos game against Green Bay. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS Colorado.

Then Colorado will experience one more very mild day on Monday when at least 80 degrees will be possible in Denver (the record for October 23 in Denver is 87 degrees from 1973 which is safe).

Changes start on Tuesday when the first of several cold fronts heading for Colorado will arrive. Temperatures will move closer to normal for the remainder of the week and could be below normal for the final weekend of October. It also appears likely at this time that cool and unsettled weather could persist through at least November 1 meaning weather could be impactful for Halloween. We'll keep you posted!