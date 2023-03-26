Colorado Weather: Overnight snow on the way into Monday

Less wind with overnight snow on the way

Happy Sunday! Our Colorado day will see increasing clouds with less wind before another little blast of snow moves into the state late in the day.

Front Range highs should rise into the low 40s around the Metro area and northeastern Colorado.

Mountain temps will be mostly in the 20s with 30s and 40s on the western Slope.

Look for clouds to thicken by afternoon with light snow developing in the mountains.

For the Denver metro area snow will develop after sunset. Initially, a few flurries with accumulating snow coming together overnight.

It now looks like about 1 to 3 inches in the Denver metro area by Monday morning. This could make for slick and slow travel for the morning drive. There could be heavier bands of snow from Fort Collins and Greeley out across the northeastern plains.

There may be a few flurries of snow, along with gusty winds and much colder temperatures during the day on Monday.

