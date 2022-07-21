Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Summer sizzles stays thru Saturday

By Dave Aguilera

More Summer swelter thru the start of the weekend
DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado is still smack dab in the middle of our current nationwide heat wave where temperatures are soaring into the 90s and 100s for many areas.

Statewide temperatures will zoom into the 70s and 80s in the mountains with the real hot stuff on the plains and western slope with all the 90s and 100s!

There is a Heat Advisory for the Grand Valley and Grand Junction thru Saturday where temperatures may rise from 101 to 107 degrees!

Friday will be another scorcher where the Denver metro area will be near 100 to finish the week.

There will be slightly cooler weather beginning Sunday with a better chance for more widespread showers and storms from the summer monsoon.

Dave Aguilera
First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 21, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

