Colorado weather: Summer-like temperatures heading our way

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Easter weater
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Easter weater 02:13

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with pleasant temperatures in mid to upper 60s in the Denver metro area. It will be in the mid-70s in southeast Colorado. The mountains will be in the 40s and 50s with 60s to the west. 

Monday we will continue the warming trend with daytime highs in the 70s for the Front Range. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with daytime highs in the 80s! The current record on April 11th is 80 degrees set in 1982. The First Alert Weather team is forecasting a high of 82 degrees. 

Our next chance for an April shower arrives on Friday with temperatures dropping back in the 50s by next weekend. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 10:35 AM

