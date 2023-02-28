Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Stronger winds expected across Front Range

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Strong winds ramping up again with more mountain snow
Strong winds ramping up again with more mountain snow 02:55

Colorado will be caught between a high pressure ridge to the east and a deep low pressure trough to the west. This will create gusty winds across the state again for Tuesday.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Sustained winds for the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs could be 20 mph to 30 mph in the afternoon with some gusts getting up to 45 mph.

graf-fr-wind-gusts.png
Credit: CBS4

In the mountains another round of snow will be pushing in. There are Winter Weather Advisories for Tuesday in most of the west slope mountains and a Winter Storm Watch for the San Juan Mountain areas. Those spots may see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

The Front Range is still expecting light snow Wednesday night . At this point, it looks like only about 1 or 2 inches of snow.

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.