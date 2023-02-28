Colorado Weather: Stronger winds expected across Front Range
Colorado will be caught between a high pressure ridge to the east and a deep low pressure trough to the west. This will create gusty winds across the state again for Tuesday.
Sustained winds for the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs could be 20 mph to 30 mph in the afternoon with some gusts getting up to 45 mph.
In the mountains another round of snow will be pushing in. There are Winter Weather Advisories for Tuesday in most of the west slope mountains and a Winter Storm Watch for the San Juan Mountain areas. Those spots may see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday afternoon.
The Front Range is still expecting light snow Wednesday night . At this point, it looks like only about 1 or 2 inches of snow.
