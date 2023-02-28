Colorado Weather: Stronger winds expected across Front Range

Colorado will be caught between a high pressure ridge to the east and a deep low pressure trough to the west. This will create gusty winds across the state again for Tuesday.

Credit: CBS4

Sustained winds for the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs could be 20 mph to 30 mph in the afternoon with some gusts getting up to 45 mph.

Credit: CBS4

In the mountains another round of snow will be pushing in. There are Winter Weather Advisories for Tuesday in most of the west slope mountains and a Winter Storm Watch for the San Juan Mountain areas. Those spots may see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

The Front Range is still expecting light snow Wednesday night . At this point, it looks like only about 1 or 2 inches of snow.

Credit: CBS4