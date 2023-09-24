Colorado Weather: Still feeling like summer each afternoon for at least the next week

Autumn may have officially started on Saturday, but it will continue to feel like summer each afternoon through at least next Friday. Meanwhile, Colorado will be reminded of the calendar each night.

Denver officially reached 79 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will be similar. That is at least five degrees above normal for late September. It will also be mild in the high country with 60s for most mountain towns. The sunny and dry weather is contributing to make this weekend a perfect time to see fall colors in the high country.

CBS

Sunday night and Monday morning will be cool again along the Front Range with 40s in most neighborhoods. The mountains will turn cold with 20s and 30s Monday morning. Some areas like Craig and Meeker may experience another hard freeze.

Then the upcoming week will be categized by unusually warm afternoon temperatures for the first week of fall. The warmest day will likely be Wednesday when some areas around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins could come close to 90 degrees! That is nearly 15 degrees above normal for end of September.

The next chance for any rain will will until at least next Sunday, October 1.