Colorado weather: Severe storms possible Sunday, triple-digit heat likely midweek

An active weather pattern kicks off the week in Colorado, with scattered thunderstorms today and Monday, followed by a dramatic shift to intense midweek heat.

CBS

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected through Monday, especially along the I-25 corridor and across the eastern plains. While many of Saturday's storms remained below severe limits, storms on Sunday and Monday afternoon have the potential to be strong to severe, particularly east of Denver.

As moisture increases and winds turn northeasterly Sunday, there's heightened concern for large hail—potentially golf-ball sized—and damaging wind gusts, with the strongest storms likely forming during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

CBS

By Tuesday, the stormy pattern begins to break as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the state. That shift will bring hot and dry conditions to much of Colorado midweek. Temperatures are forecast to climb sharply by Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s. There's the possibility of triple-digit heat, especially in cities like Greeley, Fort Morgan, and parts of the Eastern Plains.

CBS