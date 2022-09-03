Colorado Weather: Severe storm pounds Denver metro area

DENVER(CBS)- A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night.

Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.

Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time.

Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.

