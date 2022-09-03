Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Severe storm pounds Denver metro area

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

DENVER(CBS)-  A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night. 

kcnc-weatherstorm.png
Credit: CBS4

Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.

youreport13.png
Credit: CBS4

Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time. 

kcnc-weatherrainfall.png
Credit: CBS4

Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.

mx1-wxwatchers.png
Credit: CBS4
mx1-wxwatchers1.png
Credit: CBS4
mx1-wxwatchers2.png
Credit: CBS4
