Colorado Weather: Several chances of snow now through Monday

Our First Alert Weather team is watching 3 weather systems set to change Colorado's current pattern over the next several days. A Canadian cold front and two storm systems moving in from the Pacific.

The cold front will be backing into eastern Colorado overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This may produce areas of fog and drizzle over parts of northeastern Colorado.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory posted for Thursday morning from 4am through 9am from southern Weld County up into Fort Collins/Greeley out over the eastern plains. Visibility could drop down to a quarter of a mile along with a few slick roads from the freezing drizzle.

At the same time the first low pressure area moving out of the southwest will graze southern parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. The bulk of the snow from this system will be over southern parts of the state. But, there may be enough moisture that makes it into the northern Front Range to produce light amounts of snow in the Denver metro area.

At this point it looks like amounts will be under an inch over most metro areas with slightly higher amounts over the southern and southwestern suburbs down to Monument Hill.

The southern mountains of the state may see up to 5 to 10 inches in the San Juan areas with 2 to 5 inches from parts of the Sangre De Cristo mountains out across the southeastern plains. Thru the end of the week.

A bigger storm is expected to arrive on Sunday night into Monday. This one will be colder and may have significant accumulating snow when it arrives. It is too early to predict snow amounts but, the First Alert Weather team will be watching the change as we get closer.