Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Several chances of snow now through Monday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Two snowmakers on the way
Two snowmakers on the way 03:19

Our First Alert Weather team is watching 3 weather systems set to change Colorado's current pattern over the next several days. A Canadian cold front and two storm systems moving in from the Pacific. 

radsat2.png

The cold front will be backing into eastern Colorado overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This may produce areas of fog and drizzle over parts of northeastern Colorado. 

kcnc-2023.png
fr-futurecast-dave.png

There is a Dense Fog Advisory posted for Thursday morning from 4am through 9am from southern Weld County up into Fort Collins/Greeley out over the eastern plains. Visibility could drop down to a quarter of a mile along with a few slick roads from the freezing drizzle.

fog-advisory.png

At the same time the first low pressure area moving out of the southwest will graze southern parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. The bulk of the snow from this system will be over southern parts of the state. But, there may be enough moisture that makes it into the northern Front Range to produce light amounts of snow in the Denver metro area.

dave-national-futurecast2.png

At this point it looks like amounts will be under an inch over most metro areas with slightly higher amounts over the southern and southwestern suburbs down to Monument Hill.

graf-fr-snow.png

The southern mountains of the state may see up to 5 to 10 inches in the San Juan areas with 2 to 5 inches from parts of the Sangre De Cristo mountains out across the southeastern plains. Thru the end of the week.

winter-weather-advisory.png

A bigger storm is expected to arrive on Sunday night into Monday. This one will be colder and may have significant accumulating snow when it arrives. It is too early to predict snow amounts but, the First Alert Weather team will be watching the change as we get closer.

dave-national-futurecast3.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 9:24 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.