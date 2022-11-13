Colorado Weather: One more mild day before big chill

One more mild day before shift to the cold

One more mild day before shift to the cold

One more mild day before shift to the cold

DENVER(CBS)- Enjoy the mild fall weather this weekend. A major frigid shift in the pattern is set to take place Monday and last thru the start of next weekend.

Credit: CBS4

To start things off Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the early part of the day with seasonal temperatures over the eastern plains

Credit: CBS4

The first cold front will be pushing in on Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in a few flurries on Sunday night along with gusty winds and much colder temperatures.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

There may also, be a few more snow showers on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Accumulations should be minor with about 1/2 inch to 1 inch in the Denver metro area by Tuesday morning. With more expected in and near the foothills.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

The entire week will see temperatures way below normal for this time of year. Denver's high temperatures Monday thru Thursday will only be in the 30s. A second cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday.

Credit: CBS4

This one will be an even colder blast sending highs plummeting into the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits along with a better chance for snow.