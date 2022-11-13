Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: One more mild day before big chill

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

One more mild day before shift to the cold
One more mild day before shift to the cold 03:25

DENVER(CBS)-  Enjoy the mild fall weather this weekend. A major frigid shift in the pattern is set to take place Monday and last thru the start of next weekend. 

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

To start things off Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the early part of the day with seasonal temperatures over the eastern plains

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

The first cold front will be pushing in on Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in a few flurries on Sunday night along with gusty winds and much colder temperatures.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
day-22.png
Credit: CBS4

There may also, be a few more snow showers on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Accumulations should be minor with about 1/2 inch to 1 inch in the Denver metro area by Tuesday morning. With more expected in and near the foothills.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4
graf-fr-snow.png
Credit: CBS4

The entire week will see temperatures way below normal for this time of year. Denver's high temperatures Monday thru Thursday will only be in the 30s. A second cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday. 

day-23.png
Credit: CBS4

This one will be an even colder blast sending highs plummeting into the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits along with a better chance for snow.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 8:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

