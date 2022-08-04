Colorado Weather: Near record heat before cool, wet weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for a big up and down swing in the weather pattern now thru the weekend. First off we have a surge in heat coming our way for the last two days of the week. Our big summer high will be shifting eastward opening the door for hot desert air to push in from the west starting on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4

High temperatures will surge into the 90s over eastern parts of the state with a few 100s in the mix on Friday.

There will be a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday despite the surge in heat.

Greeley, Julesburg and Pueblo may hit 100 for Friday!

Denver's record high on Friday is 99 degrees and the forecast puts the city a degree or two away from tying that.

Friday night into the weekend the center of the ridge moves into Kansas. This time around the flow will be more from the south inviting a surge of monsoon moisture to push into the state along with a a cold front dropping in over northern Colorado.

