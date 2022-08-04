Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Near record heat before cool, wet weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Surge in heat before next Colorado cool down
Surge in heat before next Colorado cool down 03:45

DENVER(CBS)-  Get ready for a big up and down swing in the weather pattern now thru the weekend. First off we have a surge in heat coming our way for the last two days of the week. Our big summer high will be shifting eastward opening the door for hot desert air to push in from the west starting on Thursday.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

High temperatures will surge into the 90s over eastern parts of the state with a few 100s in the mix on Friday.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday despite the surge in heat.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Greeley, Julesburg and Pueblo may hit 100 for Friday!

co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Denver's record high on Friday is 99 degrees and the forecast puts the city a degree or two away from tying that.

record-temperature-warm.png
Credit: CBS4

Friday night into the weekend the center of the ridge moves into Kansas. This time around the flow will be more from the south inviting a surge of monsoon moisture to push into the state along with a a cold front dropping in over northern Colorado.

day-4.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on August 3, 2022 / 9:05 PM

