Colorado weather: Mother's Day forecast cool, cloudy and wet
Happy Mother's Day to all of the Mom's out there. Mother's Day will be cloudy, cool, and wet!
This system will bring a good amount of moisture with half an inch to an inch possible. Fortunately, this is expected to be west and north of where the heaviest rain fell earlier this week. The Cameron Peak burn area will see a limited flash flood risk. The heaviest rain is expected to be west of I-25 and into the foothills.
Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below normal today with daytime highs in the mid to low 50s for the Denver metro area.
Tomorrow, we will be back in the 60s with a chance for afternoon showers a nd thunderstorms. By Tuesday, we will be back in the 70s with another chance for wet weather in the afternoon and evening.
