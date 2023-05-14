Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Mother's Day forecast cool, cloudy and wet

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Weather: Mother's Day forecast cooler with scattered showers
Denver Weather: Mother's Day forecast cooler with scattered showers 02:55

Happy Mother's Day to all of the Mom's out there. Mother's Day will be cloudy, cool, and wet! 

This system will bring a good amount of moisture with half an inch to an inch possible. Fortunately, this is expected to be west and north of where the heaviest rain fell earlier this week. The Cameron Peak burn area will see a limited flash flood risk. The heaviest rain is expected to be west of I-25 and into the foothills. 

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below normal today with daytime highs in the mid to low 50s for the Denver metro area. 

Tomorrow, we will be back in the 60s with a chance for afternoon showers a nd thunderstorms. By Tuesday, we will be back in the 70s with another chance for wet weather in the afternoon and evening. 

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 8:22 AM

