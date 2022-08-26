Colorado Weather: More storms with a slight temp drop

DENVER(CBS)- After a warm and stormy Thursday a change is on the way to end the week. Thursday's high at DIA made it to 90 degrees! The 53rd 90 degree or more day we have had this summer in Denver.

Credit: CBS4

A weak cold front will push thru Colorado on Thursday night this will knock temperature down across the Denver metro area and parts of eastern Colorado by about 5 degrees or so on Friday.

At the same time monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week.

This combination will bring in lots of clouds and a few sprinkles for the morning on Friday in the central mountains and northeastern plains.

By afternoon, thunderstorms will fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding.

Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.