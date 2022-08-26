Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: More storms with a slight temp drop

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Showers and thunderstorms to top off the week
Showers and thunderstorms to top off the week 03:03

DENVER(CBS)- After a warm and stormy Thursday a change is on the way to end the week. Thursday's high at DIA made it to 90 degrees! The 53rd 90 degree or more day we have had this summer in Denver.

co-observed-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

 A weak cold front will push thru Colorado on Thursday night this will knock temperature down across the Denver metro area and parts of eastern Colorado by about 5 degrees or so on Friday.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

 At the same time monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

This combination will bring in lots of clouds and a few sprinkles for the morning on Friday in the central mountains and northeastern plains.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

By afternoon, thunderstorms will fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave3.png
Credit: CBS4

Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding. 

burn-scars.png
Credit: CBS4

Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 9:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.