Colorado Weather: More showers and t-storms for the weekend
Happy Friday! We have a repeat performance of the daily afternoon thunderstorms to wrap up week. There is a cold front expected over the weekend that will create a soggy situation for both Saturday and Sunday.
Friday's storms will fire up after 2 pm in the Denver metro area and the chance for rain will roll into the evening. Scattered storms will develop in both the mountains and the eastern plains.
Severe weather is not expected near the I-25 corridor. But, there is a chance for small hail and areas of heavy rain in the region. If there is severe weather ,(meaning 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph winds), the best chance will be extreme eastern Colorado from Fort Morgan and Sterling down thru the southeastern corner of the state.
Saturday will be cooler with a chance for a few showers over the Front Range in the morning and possibly a few morning thunderstorms farther east near the Kansas state line.
By afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase over all of eastern Colorado up into the mountains.
Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s over eastern Colorado Friday. Mountain highs will rise into the 50s and 60s with 70s and 60s out west.
Saturday will be much cooler with added cloud cover, rain and cooler air moving in.
for more features.