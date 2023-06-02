Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: More showers and t-storms for the weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Friday t-storms and a soggy weekend
Friday t-storms and a soggy weekend 03:32

Happy Friday! We have a repeat performance of the daily afternoon thunderstorms to wrap up week. There is a cold front expected over the weekend that will create a soggy situation for both Saturday and Sunday.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

Friday's storms will fire up after 2 pm in the Denver metro area and the chance for rain will roll into the evening. Scattered storms will develop in both the mountains and the eastern plains.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Severe weather is not expected near the I-25 corridor. But, there is a chance for small hail and areas of heavy rain in the region. If there is severe weather ,(meaning 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph winds), the best chance will be extreme eastern Colorado from Fort Morgan and Sterling down thru the southeastern corner of the state.

spc-day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Saturday will be cooler with a chance for a few showers over the Front Range in the morning and possibly a few morning thunderstorms farther east near the Kansas state line.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

By afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase over all of eastern Colorado up into the mountains.

co-futurecast-dav3e.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s over eastern Colorado Friday. Mountain highs will rise into the 50s and 60s with 70s and 60s out west.

co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Saturday will be much cooler with added cloud cover, rain and cooler air moving in.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
First published on June 2, 2023 / 9:45 AM

