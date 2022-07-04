Colorado Weather: More of the same with warm temps statewide and scattered afternoon storms

Get ready for a very typical Fourth of July in Colorado when it comes to the weather. It will be very warm statewide with 80s and 90s for many locations, including some of the mountain valleys. Elevations above 9,000 feet will mostly be in the 70s and if you are headed above tree line you can expect 50s and 60s.

Anticipated highs around Colorado for July 4, 2022. CBS

We'll see another round of scattered showers and storms as daytime heating combines with some monsoon moisture flowing in from the south. Storms will initially fire up in the mountains between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then move to the east-northeast.

If any storms make it off the higher terrain and into the Denver metro area you can expect brief rain and some gusty wind. The best time to see a storm in the city would be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m. on the eastern plains.

Fireworks shows should be in good shape by this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Showers and storms should quickly die off after 8 p.m. with the loss of daytime heating.

Looking ahead we expect similar conditions each day this week with a fairly stagnant weather pattern in place. By Friday and Saturday it could really heat up with temperatures in or near the 100s possible from Denver to the plains.

Denver's extended forecast from July 4-10, 2022. CBS