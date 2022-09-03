Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: More heat Labor Day weekend and beyond

By Dave Aguilera

Hot highs heading into Labor Day
DENVER(CBS)-  After a drenching Friday night cold front it is back to more hot and dry weather heading into Labor Day weekend. The big southwestern high pressure dome will slide back over the Rockies boosting temperatures and bring in drier conditions overall.

There will be a few thunderstorms that get going for Saturday afternoon but, most will be confined to mountain areas. With the best chance for showers and thunderstorms south of I-70 into southern Colorado. Park county into western Jefferson and western Douglas counties may pick up a storm or two but, most of the northern Front Range and Denver metro area will stay dry.

Come Sunday, the warming and drying trend continues as almost all of the state will be storm free with just a few afternoon clouds.

The Denver metro area will stay in the 90s thru the holiday. Each day getting hotter and hotter.

Mountain temps thru Monday will range from the upper 70s to low 80s in most spots with a chance of storm on Saturday and again on Sunday on an isolated basis.

Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:23 AM

