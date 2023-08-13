Colorado weather: Monsoonal flow brings threat of isolated showers Sunday
Cooler weather arrives Sunday thanks to a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the Denver metro area.
We have a chance for isolated storms from Denver through northeast Colorado, with more widespread showers that could turn strong to severe across southeastern Colorado.
The cooler weather sticks around on Monday with daytime highs in the lows 80s.
By Tuesday, high pressure returns and so will summerlike temperatures with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will stay mostly dry and hot through Thursday. By Friday, monsoon moisture will make a comeback and we have a better chance for showers and storms through the weekend.
