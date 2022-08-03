Colorado Weather: Mid-week cool down doesn't last long
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front will breeze by eastern Colorado on Wednesday morning. This will ease the heat of the last two days and will mix with just a bit of monsoon moisture to get afternoon and evening thunderstorms going.
Temperatures on Tuesday zoomed into the 90s and 100s for the second day in August. Denver's high was 97 degrees.
With the passing cold front high temps should be cut by a few degrees to more normal early August levels. Low to mid 90s over eastern Colorado.
With a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms mostly from the Continental Divide out over the eastern plains.
Unfortunately, another surge of heat hits Thursday and Friday with some areas out east inching closer to 100 degrees.
The Next Big Thing arrives for the weekend with much cooler temperatures and a much better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
