Colorado Weather: Mid-week cool down doesn't last long

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Not as hot for Wednesday
Not as hot for Wednesday 02:53

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front will breeze by eastern Colorado on Wednesday morning. This will ease the heat of the last two days and will mix with just a bit of monsoon moisture to get afternoon and evening thunderstorms going.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures on Tuesday zoomed into the 90s and 100s for the second day in August. Denver's high was 97 degrees. 

co-observed-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

With the passing cold front high temps should be cut by a few degrees to more normal early August levels. Low to mid 90s over eastern Colorado. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

With a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms mostly from the Continental Divide out over the eastern plains.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Unfortunately, another surge of heat hits Thursday and Friday with some areas out east inching closer to 100 degrees.

co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-day-3-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

The Next Big Thing arrives for the weekend with much cooler temperatures and a much better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

day-4.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on August 2, 2022 / 8:45 PM

