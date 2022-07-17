Colorado Weather: Hot temps close to records by Monday

Good rain for some Saturday with a surge of heat on the way

Good rain for some Saturday with a surge of heat on the way

Good rain for some Saturday with a surge of heat on the way

DENVER(CBS)- After cooling showers dropped temperatures on Saturday a strong thermal ridge of high pressure will strengthen heading into the end of the weekend.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures for Sunday will be warming into the 90s to near 100 in the lower elevations of Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

The hottest day in the week ahead will be Monday with many cities getting to 100 or more including the Denver metro area. Monday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for CBS4 due to the expected extreme heat.

Credit: CBS4

Monday will be a hot and dry day with the only areas expected to pick up afternoon clouds and isolated showers/storms will be primarily south of Aspen down into southwestern parts of the state.

Credit: CBS4

Tuesday should bring in a slight cool down and a better chance for late day showers and storms across the state and Front Range.

Credit: CBS4