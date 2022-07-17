Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Hot temps close to records by Monday

By Dave Aguilera

Good rain for some Saturday with a surge of heat on the way
Good rain for some Saturday with a surge of heat on the way 03:27

DENVER(CBS)-  After cooling showers dropped temperatures on Saturday a strong thermal ridge of high pressure will strengthen heading into the end of the weekend.

Temperatures for Sunday will be warming into the 90s to near 100 in the lower elevations of Colorado.

The hottest day in the week ahead will be Monday with many cities getting to 100 or more including the Denver metro area. Monday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for CBS4 due to the expected extreme heat.

Monday will be a hot and dry day with the only areas expected to pick up afternoon clouds and isolated showers/storms will be primarily south of Aspen down into southwestern parts of the state.

Tuesday should bring in a slight cool down and a better chance for late day showers and storms across the state and Front Range.

Dave Aguilera
First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 16, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

