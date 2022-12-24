Colorado Weather: Holiday weekend warmth before Monday front

DENVER(CBS)- Just in time for Christmas weekend a nice warming and melting trend is in the works. As cold air moves away from Colorado a more northwesterly drying flow will move in for Christmas Eve and the early part of Christmas Day.

Credit: CBS4

There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine over eastern parts of the state including Denver for Saturday. Along with that a few snow flurries in the northern mountains.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be much more tolerable by afternoon for most areas of our home state. With 40s to low 50s over the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

It will be smooth sailing for Santa Christmas Eve! Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Perfect for reindeer and sledding.

Credit: CBS4

Christmas Day will be even warmer for the Denver metro area with increasing afternoon clouds.

Credit: CBS4

There is a small chance for a few flurries of snow Sunday night for parts of the Front Range and plains including Denver. Snow amounts will be very small with little to no accumulation.

Credit: CBS4

The mountains may see 1 to 4 inches of snow during the day on Christmas into Christmas night.

Credit: CBS4