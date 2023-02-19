Colorado Weather: High Wind Watch for Front Range.

We will have a half and half state going on for Sunday. West half is looking at mountain snow and the east will be looking at mild weather with wind kicking up in the afternoon. We are watching the northern Jet Stream pushing into the Rockies along with a weak disturbance that will bring measurable snow and strong winds into the high country.

Credit: CBS4

Snow will pick up Sunday morning in the the northern and central mountains and then spread south.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains around the Steamboat Springs area for another 5 to 10 inches of snow thru Sunday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

Winds will be strong along the Front Range by afternoon in the mountains and foothills some gusts of wind may hit near 80 mph. There is a High Wind Watch in place over that region.

Credit: CBS4