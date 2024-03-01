Colorado Weather: High fire danger to cold, wind and snow

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Denver Metro Area.

We have a half and half weather pattern set up for our first weekend of March. Colorado is trapped between a high pressure ridge and an approaching trough of low pressure. In between the two systems a powerful jet stream will be pushing through creating fire concerns to start the weekend.

The triple fire threat of unseasonably warm temperatures, extremely low humidity levels and jet stream enhanced wind gusts will all contribute to a higher threat of wildfire to start the first weekend of the month.

The winds could be gusting 40 to 50 mph over the eastern plains including Denver creating unseasonably warm temperatures and extremely dry air conditions. As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for Saturday from 10am through 7pm.

Then on Saturday night into Sunday the strongest part of the jet stream will be pushing under the approaching trough increasing westerly winds across the state and along with Pacific moisture. This will also enhance orographic snow across the mountains of the state. Snow increased by the strong lift of the elevation rise enhanced by the power of the the high altitude jet stream.

The Denver metro area may see a rain/snow mix overnight Saturday into Sunday with little to no accumulation expected. Areas in and near the foothills may pick up a half inch to an inch by Sunday afternoon.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are posted across the high country from Saturday night through late Monday morning. Some areas may see 1 to 2 feet of snow.